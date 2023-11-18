SLAC hosts button-making event

The Student Library Advisory Club (SLAC) hosted a button-making event on Nov. 15 in the Library located in the C Building.

Students and faculty came together to make their own custom buttons. Participants could use acrylic-based pens to color on the buttons.

Liz Hartig, faculty reference librarian/public services at MCCC, helped coordinate this event alongside Claire Lane, SLAC president.

“Claire was actually the one who came up with the idea for this specific event,” Hartig said.

This was SLAC’s first year doing a button-making event.

Hartig said the club wanted to host a fun event that was quick and easy for students and faculty to participate in.

For more information about upcoming events and joining the Student Library Advisory Club, contact Liz Hartig at ehartig@monroeccc.edu.

(From left) Ashley Atkins, Agora reporter, and Jenna Bazzell, associate professor of English, making buttons at the SLAC button making event. (Photos by Sidney Robison.)

Claire Lane, president of SLAC, shows off her button from the SLAC button-making event.

(From left) Michele Toll, assistant professor of English talks with Kayla Richards, technical services assistant, as students work on their buttons at the SLAC button-making event.

Liz Hartig, faculty reference librarian/ public services, and Kayla Richards, technical services assistant, smile as they greet students preparing to make buttons.

The Student Library Advisory Club provided button templates for people to decorate at their button-making event.

Elizabeth Anson creating her button at the SLAC button-making event.

A group of students work on creating their buttons at the SLAC button-making event.

Phoebe Lietaert creates a button at the SLAC button-making event.