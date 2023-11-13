Fall in love with these books

I have been an avid reader since 2017. My favorite genres include romance, fantasy and mystery novels.

I like to read books that are set in a fall atmosphere, for example, fantasy, dark academia, and cozy rom-com books that make you want to sit inside and drink a cup of hot tea or hot chocolate.

I have compiled a list of my favorite books that are perfect to read as the weather gets colder.

“The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling

This book follows a local witch, Vivienne Jones, and how, nine years ago, she got her heart broken by Rhys Penhallow, another fellow witch. He returns to Graves Glen, Georgia for a short trip and appearance at the local fall festival, but it soon turns disastrous. Suddenly, Graves Glen is under a paranormal attack by ghosts. Vivienne and Rhys must put aside their differences and work together to save the town and break the curse before it’s too late.

While reading this book, I wished it would never end. Since it’s set in a small town, I immediately got fall and spooky vibes. The chemistry between Rhys and Vivi was tremendous, and the relationship wasn’t too repetitive. The character development for Vivi was really interesting. She went from having pent-up anger about Rhys, to getting along with him towards the middle of the book and then working together by the end of the book.

“The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern

The story follows two young magicians, Celia and Marco, who are battling it out during the circus. This circus only appears at night. It arrives whenever it wants to; it is simply there. However, Celia and Marco start to fall in love, and the whole circus is in danger, whether or not the games play out or not.

This is probably one of my favorite books I’ve ever read. The way that Morgenstern writes is very magical and unforgettable. Although this might be slow-paced for some people, I personally really enjoyed it. I read this novel in two days, and I used tabs to mark my favorite spots or quotes in the book. I felt like I was actually in the circus, and I was fully immersed in the story. The romance was just the right amount and wasn’t overpowering to the storyline.

“The Dead Romantics” by Ashley Poston

This story follows Florence Day, a ghostwriter for one of the most popular romance authors. Unfortunately, she went through a breakup, so she no longer believes in love. While working on the book, Florence gets a call from home where she needs to help with arrangements for her father’s funeral. During the funeral, she sees a handsome and intriguing ghost named Ben, standing in the doorway.

This book is the perfect young adult romance read. While reading, it was very family-oriented, which I really enjoyed. The chemistry between Ben and Florence was tense because they couldn’t touch each other the whole time. Poston’s writing was very detailed and made the story clearer as it went on. I always recommend this book to everyone I know because it’s just that good.

“14 Ways To Die” by Vincent Ralph

This book is about Jessica Simmons, who lost her mother, who was murdered by the serial killer the “Magpie Man.” Jessica decides to go on social media and share her experience with grief. She is then invited to join the YouTube show “The Eye,” an unscripted, live-streamed reality show. As the story goes on, the reality show helps Jessica get closer to figuring out who the Magpie Man really is.

This was one of the first young adult mystery/thriller books I’d ever read. I really enjoyed the plot and how it progressed. I kept wanting to turn the page because the story had me hooked from the start. Jessica was such an interesting character. She dealt with her grief about her mother so well and maturely. The plot twist at the end definitely got me, as I wasn’t expecting it at all.





