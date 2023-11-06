Pumpkin decorating event held at MCCC

The Testing Center decorated a cheeseburger with fries pumpkin for the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

The Campus Store decorated a pirate ship pumpkin for the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

Participants of the costume contest gathered before the winners were announced. From left, Makenna Baldwin, Elizabeth Hartig, Allison Gallardo, Grace Yackee, Josh Myers, George Welter, Chris Gossett, Amanda Gregory, Brianna Pio, Monica Pio. (Photo by Layla Pavlick.)

The Security Services decorated a police officer pumpkin, as well as a prisoner in jail pumpkin for the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

The library decorated a pumpkin spice latte pumpkin for the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

The HR Department decorated a “Finding Nemo” pumpkin for the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

Josh Myers, executive director of The Foundation, won the funniest costume award at the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Layla Pavlick.)

Emily Willcock, HR assistant, entered a personal submission at the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

The Financial Aid department paid tribute to the Agora during the pumpkin decorating contest on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

Allison Gallardo, assistant director of financial aid, won the scariest costume award at the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Layla Pavlick.)

The “Data Cave” decorated a Little Shop of Horrors pumpkin for the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

The Admissions Office decorated a witch-eating pumpkin for the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

George Welter, general maintenance worker, won the best costume award at the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Layla Pavlick.)

The Maintenance Department recreated the bathroom from “Saw” for the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

The Maintenance crew with their first-place pumpkin, which is inspired by “Saw.” From left, Derek Jacobs, Logan Lebel, Justin Blaine, Derek Brylinsky, George Welter, Lesa Adkins. (Photo by Layla Pavlick.)

The Humanities and Social Sciences division decorated their pumpkin to match the cover of “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley during the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

The Business Center decorated a barnyard of pumpkins for the pumpkin decorating contest held on Oct. 31 in the cafeteria. (Photo by Maggie Sandefur.)

Kambuza Mugala, College Completion Corps coach, won the competition to guess how much candy corn was in a jar during the pumpkin decorating contest. (Photo by Layla Pavlick.)

MCCC faculty and staff showed their Halloween spirit through a pumpkin decorating contest on Oct. 31.

This event was held in the cafeteria of the S Building. Various divisions and departments decorated pumpkins and submitted them in the contest.

The first place winner was the maintenance department’s “Saw” inspired pumpkin, with second place going to the business division’s barnyard and third place going to the campus store’s pirate ship.

There was also a costume contest and a competition to see who could guess how much candy corn was in a jar.

Allison Gallardo, Nickie Hampsher and Kim Letasse from Financial Aid won the “scariest costume” award.

George Welter, general maintenance worker, won “best costume” for his pirate ensemble.

Josh Myers, executive director of The Foundation, won “funniest costume.”

Kambuza Mugala, College Completion Corps coach, won the guessing game.





