Holocaust survivor to share her story at MCCC

An author is coming to talk about her experience surviving the Holocaust.

Irene Miller, author, speaker, mediator and educator, will be giving a presentation about her book, “Into No Man’s Land,” at 3 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Meyer Theater.

Emily Willcock, MCCC HR assistant, said the college will secure funding from The Foundation so students in attendance can each receive a copy of Miller’s book.

Miller said her story of survival is different than most.

“My survival journey is not what people expect,” Miller said.

Miller said she has presented at many colleges all over the country.

“This might be one of the last opportunities for students to hear from a living witness,” Miller said.

Miller said she is the only survivor in Michigan who travels with her story.

“Most of the Holocaust survivors, most of the children who survived the Holocaust, most of them are gone by now,” she said.





