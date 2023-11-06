Halloween-themed concert held at MCCC

The Agora Chorale, directed by Jonathan Lunneberg, performing at their “Frightful Nights” concert on Oct. 30. (Photos by Maggie Sandefur.)

Jonathan Lunneberg bows after the Agora Chorale performs a song at their “Frightful Nights” concert.

Jonathan Lunneberg giving a speech after the Agora Chorale performs a song at their “Frightful Nights” concert on Oct. 30.

The Agora Chorale, directed by Jonathan Lunneberg, performing at their “Frightful Nights” concert.

(From left) Chorale members Gabby Forrester and Maribeth Mohn sing part of “Circus Band” by Charles Ives.

The College-Community Symphonic Band, directed by Mark Felder, performing at their “Frightful Nights” concert on Oct. 30.

Mark Felder, director of the College-Community Symphonic Band, and Susan Behrens, harp player, bowing during the “Frightful Nights” concert on Oct. 30.

Bobb Vergiels, former PA announcer, telling the audience about the next song during “Frightful Nights” on Oct. 30.

Ann Felder performs “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saëns on the violin.

The Inside Out Dance Ensemble performs as trolls during the last number in “Frightful Nights” on Oct. 30.

The College-Community Symphonic Band and Inside Out Dance Ensemble after finishing their performances.

The Inside Out Dance Ensemble bows after their number.

Ann Felder, Susan Behrens, Mark Felder, and Bobb Vergiels bowing after the concert ended.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Nov. 8 to correct the misspelled name of a composer.

A lone violinist slides her bow across the strings as Bobb Vergiels narrates a spooky tale, providing musical thrills to those in attendance.

The Agora Chorale and College-Community Symphony band hosted a Halloween-themed concert, “Frightful Nights,” on Oct. 30 in the Meyer Theater. The show also featured the Inside Out Dance Ensemble.

Mark Felder, director of the College-Community Symphony Band, said he was pleased by the turnout.

“It was nice to see a full house,” Felder said in an email. “I hope that everyone got in that wanted in.”

The concert began with a performance from the Agora Chorale, the college and community choir, directed by Jonathan Lunneberg. They began with “The Fog” by Audrey Snyder and “Sure on this Shining Night” by Morten Lauridsen. They then performed “Lacrymosa (from Requiem)” by W.A. Mozart, arranged by Russell Robinson.

During their performance, they paid tribute to Fritz Kaminski, a former member who died in December 2022. Kaminski’s photo was propped up on a chair beside the choir during their section. They also paid tribute to Cate Windelborn, a Monroe High School choir instructor who died in September. The Chorale dedicated their third song, “United in Purpose” by Rollo Dilworth, to Kaminski and Windelborn.

They followed with “Fly Away Home” by Pinkzebra. Their section closed with “Circus Band” by Charles Ives, an upbeat song that featured lively expressions from the Chorale.

After a 15-minute intermission, the concert resumed with performances from the College-Community Symphony Band. Vergiels, former PA announcer for the Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens, introduced the band, which was in full costume.

Felder said he enjoyed seeing the costumes.

“I really liked the variety of the band members’ costumes,” Felder said. “There was real imagination.”

They began with “Night on Bald Mountain” by Modest Mussorgsky, arranged by William A. Schaefer. This was followed by “The Witch and the Saint” by Steven Reineke.

Their third piece was “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saëns. Vergiels narrated the song while Ann Felder performed on the violin alongside the band.

Their last song was “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg, arranged by Robert W. Smith and Michael Story. This was a piece that featured the Inside Out Dance Ensemble. Dancers were dressed as trolls and wore shirts that said “Pretend I’m a Troll.”

After the concert, various people received M&Ms in an MCCC Halloween-themed package as they exited.

The Agora Chorale’s next concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Meyer Theater. The College-Community Symphony Band’s next concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Meyer Theater. Both events are free and open to the public.





