ACM Annual Conference held at Meyer Theatre

Monroe County Mayor Robert Clark speaks at ACM Annual Conference held at MCCC. (Photo by Reese Bowling)

Matt Schuster, Executive Director of Public Media Network, holds a team exercise at the ACM Annual conference held at MCCC. (Photo by Reese Bowling)

(From left) MCCC President Kojo Quartey and Executive Director at Monroe Public Access Center Milward Beaudry attend the ACM Annual Conference held at MCCC. (Photo by Reese Bowling)

(From left) President of the Alliance for Community Media and ACM Foundation Mike Wassenaar and Executive Director of Public Media Network Mike Schuster speak at the ACM Annual Conference held at MCCC. (Photo by Reese Bowling)

Online Engagement Manager of the Solutions Journalism Network Allen Arthur speaks at the ACM Annual Conference held at MCCC. (Photo by Reese Bowling)

Daniell Krawczyk, partner of Municipal Captioning, had a table at the ACM Annual Conference held at MCCC. (Photo by Reese Bowling)

Matthew Richardson spoke to attendees at the ACM Annual Conference held at MCCC. (Photo by Reese Bowling).

(From left) Agora editor Megan Kane picks up her ACM Annual Conference badge from MPACT Administrative Assistant Beth Kern. The ACM Annual Conference was held this year at MCCC. (Photo by Reese Bowling)

The ACM Annual Conference took place Oct. 12-Oct. 13, 2023 in the Meyer Theatre at MCCC.

The event featured speakers and breakout sessions held throughout both days.

Generative AI, planning media and storytelling events, and telling community stories with your phone were some of the breakout sessions available.

The first night ended with the Philo Awards Ceremony featuring Bobb Verigels, former announcer for the Detroit Tigers and the Toledo Mudhens.

Speakers included Monroe County Mayor Robert Clark, President of the Alliance for Community Media Mike Wassenaar, Executive Director of the Public Media Network Matt Schuster and MCCC President Kojo Quartey.