Writing Center to host poetry night

The MCCC Writing Center is hosting a poetry night on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Holladay Theater in Room C-19.

The event is free and open to students and the public.

The Writing Center’s annual event mixes poetry and Halloween fun into one night. Participants are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume for the costume contest.

Lori Jo Couch, assistant professor of English, said she would like to see everyone participate in the poetry reading, whether they present their own written poem or read a favorite published poem.

“Everyone should come enjoy the evening; they do not need to write their own poems,” she said.

The event is being led by the writing fellows.

Riley Burns, a writing fellow, said she looks forward to participating in an event with community members.

“It’s a really good community event. We don’t get a lot of things that are both students and the outside community. Poetry night is a really good combination of both those things.”

Burns said she is excited to see the poetry that participants present during the event.

“It will be cool to see what people bring out of their own creation and what people bring that just inspires them in general,” Burns said.

Students can also show support for the Writing Center during the day of Oct. 26. They will also be hosting a bake sale in the S Building from 12- 1 p.m. They will only accept cash. Any baked goods left over will be available for sale at poetry night.

For more information, contact Riley Burns at rburns24667@my.monroeccc.edu.