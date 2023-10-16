Auditions to be held for MCCC’s annual play

Do you want a chance to show off your magical talent?

MCCC’s student play this year is “PUFFS: or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School of Magic and Magic (One Act for Young Wizards Edition)” by Matt Cox.

Angie Lai, adjunct theater instructor and director, said she is seeking 11 performers for the show.

She said some actors will play multiple roles. The production also needs backstage helpers, who will be trained.

There will be an informational meeting about the production held on Oct. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Holladay Theater.

Auditions will be held on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Holladay Theater. Roles are open to current students and MCCC alumni.

Lai said the play is a short and comedic version of a popular story.

“This 90-minute, fast-paced comedy is a parody of the seven years when a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs…who just happened to be there, too,” Lai said in an email.

The play is about a group of Puffs who attend classes at the same school as Harry Potter.

For more information, contact Angie Lai at alai@monroeccc.edu.