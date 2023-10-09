The PSL is overrated

Starbucks released their annual pumpkin spice latte, also called the “PSL,” on Aug. 24 this year. The drink’s default, grande-sized, hot version includes two shots of espresso, four pumps of pumpkin sauce, whipped cream, 2% milk, and pumpkin spice topping.

I’ve heard this drink described as “perfectly sweet” and “a seasonal staple,” but unfortunately, for you PSL lovers, I strongly disagree.

I have never been a huge fan of Starbucks’ espresso. I find it tastes bitter and old. Another reason for my distaste is Starbucks’ caffeine has to be the most potent caffeine I have ever consumed. Whenever I get a drink from there, I am jittery and energetic for several hours.

The pumpkin spice latte still has the bitter taste of the espresso but also attacks your mouth with sugar. The sugary sweetness is so overpowering that pumpkin is the last thing I can taste. I cannot stress to you enough how sugary this drink is.

I understand the appeal of combining coffee and pumpkin, but Starbucks has not done it successfully.

I will stick to a classic cup of coffee from home and eat pumpkin pie if I want to feel festive for the fall season.



