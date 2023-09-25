‘SNL’ alum to visit MCCC

Kevin Nealon, actor and stand-up comedian, is coming to MCCC to “Pump You Up” with his comedy act.

Nealon, known for his character Franz from “Saturday Night Live,” is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the La-Z-Boy Center.

Nealon became popular for his characters Franz and Mr. Subliminal from his days on “SNL,” later, he spent seven years on the Showtime series “Weeds” playing Doug Wilson from 2005-2012.

Nealon recently published a book, “I EXAGGERATE; My Brushes with Fame,” his book is full of caricatures of his famous friends and personal essays. “Hiking with Kevin” is a video/podcast he started on his YouTube channel in 2017 -2020, hiking through the Hollywood hills with famous friends and interviewing them.

Bill Wilt, Theater and Cultural Events manager, said he contacted a booking agent who happened to be Nealon’s agent. Wilt said he jumped at the opportunity to book Nealon.

“I was talking to the agent about another act, and I said we would be interested in a comedy show as well, and he said he had Kevin Nealon out on tour now,” Wilt said.

Tickets can be purchased on the MCCC website for $35-$50.

Wilt said tickets are going fast. He said the front section is sold out, but seats are still available in the upper section.