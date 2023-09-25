ACM annual conference to be held in La-Z-Boy Center

Central States Region Alliance for Community Media will hold its annual conference and trade show at MCCC in the La-Z-Boy Center on Oct. 12-13.

The conference will include several workshops focusing on multimedia technology and the role local media outlets play in a community. There will also be a Philo awards ceremony.

The Central States Region includes members from Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

There is no registration fee for students 24 and under.

Joe Verkennes, director of Marketing and Communication, said he worked with Mary Lyons, coordinator of Events and Facility Reservations, who put together a proposal for MCCC to host the event.

Verkennes said in an email that he hopes attendees enjoy MCCC’s campus and learn more about the importance of media on a local level.

“My hope is that everyone in attendance enjoys MCCC’s excellent amenities while taking a look at the future of community media and setting new expectations for its role in our towns and cities,” Verkennes said. “I’m looking forward to a conference that allows participants to explore how community media can transform to meet future needs of locales and continue to be a vital part of the communities they serve. I am also excited for the opportunity for MCCC students and staff to attend.”

MPACT, Monroe’s local public access cable television, is a part of the Central States Region Alliance for Community Media, and involved in hosting this event.

Milward Beaudry, MPACT executive director, said he anticipates members from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan to attend. He said he expects around 80 attendees.

Beaudry said the conference is intended for anyone who has an interest in public-access media outlets.

He said attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest multimedia technology.

Beaudry said he wanted to make sure the conference was open to students who are interested in media arts so they can learn more information that may be beneficial for their future media careers.

There will be a local caterer providing food at the conference.

The schedule for the conference is posted on the Alliance for Community Media’s website, where you can also register for the event.





