I’m Kullan Terry, and this is my first semester with the Agora. I just started my second semester here at MCCC. You can catch me hot-footing through campus Monday through Thursday as long as classes are in session. You can also expect to find me at almost every GSA meeting on campus.

I’ve always been a big fan of different types of media and pop culture. I have enjoyed cartoons like “Adventure Time” and “Gravity Falls” in the past, and video games like Street Fighter in the present, with a love for music throughout. Naturally, my enjoyment of these pastimes generally led to an appreciation for storytelling and writing. There’s always been a specific brand of fulfillment I get when I find the perfect word to illustrate my sentence correctly and eloquently. I hope to chase that feeling by writing with the Agora.