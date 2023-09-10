I’m Reese Bowling, and this is my second year at MCCC. At this time, I am undecided on what career I will pursue, but I am working toward my

Associate of Science degree.

This is my first year joining the Agora, and I am looking forward to working with the staff creating videos. I also enjoy photography and I freelance for The Monroe News.

I enjoy the horror genre and work with two local filmmakers. I have had the opportunity to work both in front and behind the camera.

In my spare time, I like to read, listen to music and play video games. One of my favorite authors is Grady Hendrix, known for his horror fiction.

When it comes to music, I am a huge Ozzy Osbourne fan. I also like Black Veil Brides, Rob Zombie and Slipknot.

I love supporting local businesses like The Michigan Museum of Horror, Spooky Spooky Films and Monroe Nutrition.

I have a sister, Kennedy, who is also a student at MCCC.