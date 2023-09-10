My name is Layla Pavlick, I am 17 years old and this is my fourth year at Monroe County Middle College. I have been attending MCCC since the

winter semester of 2022. This is my first semester as a part of the Agora team.

I am currently looking to pursue a career as a teacher and get an early education degree. However, after joining the agora my plans might end up changing. I plan to attend Eastern Michigan University after graduating from MCCC.

This will be my third year being a part of the yearbook club at MCMC. I will be an editor this year for the yearbook which is very exciting.

I’m looking forward to this year with the Agora.





