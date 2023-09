My name is Sidney Robison, and this is my third year at MCCC for my Associate of Science degree. After I am finished here, I plan on transferring to

Grand Valley State University to study natural resources management and wildlife biology.

This is my first year on the Agora staff, and I’ve always been interested in journalism and photography so I thought, why not join the student newspaper?

I enjoy reading, painting, riding horses, and fishing in my free time!