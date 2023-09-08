Annual ‘Welcome Week’ coming to campus

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Sept. 14 to correct an inaccurate title. Gerald McCarty’s correct title is dean of Student Success.

To celebrate the start of the fall semester, MCCC Student Government will be hosting their annual “Welcome Week.” From Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, activities will be available on campus every day. All events are open to MCCC students, staff and faculty. Gerald McCarty, dean of Student Success, said the week is intended to help students meet new people.

“We have several events that we just designed to kind of bring everybody together, welcome them back to campus, and meet some new friends,” McCarty said.

Puppies and Popsicles: This event will take place on Monday, Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the S Building DEI Room. MCCC members can come meet therapy dogs from Therapy Dogs International Chapter 307, and enjoy popsicles of various flavors, which will be supplied by Student Government.

Kojo’s Cookout: This event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held outside in the main courtyard. President Kojo Quartey will be grilling hotdogs. The hotdogs, chips and water will be free for students. Clubs on campus, local organizations and businesses will be present.

Paint & Popcorn: This event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held in the Library of the C Building. This is a newly created event that allows students to contribute to a community-made mural and free popcorn will be provided. Elizabeth Hartig, reference librarian, said attendees can make their own bookmarks during the event.

“We will also have a station for creating your own bookmarks with a Cricut machine,” Hartig said in an email.

Hartig said she hopes the event will bring more people into the Library.

“Our goal is to get students into the Library during Welcome Week so that when they need help finding resources for a paper or project later in the semester, they come to the Library for assistance,” Hartig said.

Ice Cream with Instructors: This event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and will be located in Founders Hall. Students will be able to sit down with faculty, staff and deans and free ice cream will be provided.

McCarty said the purpose of Ice Cream with Instructors is to give students a different perception of staff members outside of the classroom.

“When we’re in the classroom, we’re teaching and we’re that instructor, that dean,” McCarty said. “When you’re scooping ice cream, you’re just going to be a normal person. It gives people a chance to see that side of you.”

McCarty said the idea behind planning “Welcome Week” was to introduce students to the community aspect of MCCC.

“The planning really is just to create a set of activities that will maybe appeal to many different types of students, whether it’s one day or people come every day and get involved, “McCarty said. “Just creating a lot of different opportunities to kind of get that sense of community here at the college; that this is your place and we’re happy to have you here.”

For more information, contact Gerald McCarty at gmccarty@monroeccc.edu.