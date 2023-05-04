MCCC’s 56th annual Commencement

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Matt Bird-Meyer, professor of humanities, speaking to former Agora editor Lauren Werlinger before commencement began. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Kenna Preadmore, Agora staff member, preparing to line up for commencement. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. MCCC Board of Trustees (left to right) Mary Kay Thayer, Aaron Mason, Lynette Dowler, Julie Edwards, Nicole Goodman, Florance Buchanan, and Krista Lambrix. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. President Kojo Quartey speaking to Curtis Creagh, vice president of finance and adminstration, before commencement began. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. While graduates waited for commencement to begin they took photos together and celebrated graduation. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Graduates lined the halls as they awaited commencement. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Matt Bird-Meyer, professor of humanities, giving Will Johnson his rope for graduation. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Conducted by Mark Felder, The College/Community Symphony Band performed “Fanfare and Processional” by Edward Elgar for the processional. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. President Kojo Quartey speaking to Honorary Grand Marshal, Wendy Wysocki before commencement began. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Grace Yackee, MCCC vice president, introduced Wendy Wysocki as the Honorary Grand Marshal of commencement.(Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Grace Yackee, MCCC vice president, introduced Wendy Wysocki as the Honorary Grand Marshal of commencement. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Dan Wood, associate professor of criminal justice, welcomed Jewell Mason and Marie Seaver to the podium to give the student address. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Jewell Mason was chosen as one of two graduates who gave the student address.(Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Dan Wood, associate professor of criminal justice, welcomed Marie Seaver to the podium. Marie Seaver was chosen as one of two graduates who gave the student address.(Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Marie Seaver was chosen as one of two graduates who gave the student address. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Alumnus of the year was awarded to Larry Merkle who graduated MCCC with the class of 1968. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. The Agora Chorale performed “Song to Tradition” by Ruth Elaine Schram while being conducted by Johnathon Lunneberg. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. MCCC President Kojo Quartey and Vice President Grace Yackee preparing to hand out the graduates degrees. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Will Johnson, Agora news editor, being handed his diploma by Kojo Quartey, MCCC President. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Will Johnson, Agora news editor, walking off stage after being handed his diploma.(Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Will Johnson, Agora news editor, walking off stage after being handed his diploma. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Kenna Preadmore, Agora staff member, being handed her diploma by Kojo Quartey, MCCC President. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Kenna Preadmore, Agora staff member, walking off stage after being handed her diploma.(Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. Kenna Preadmore, Agora staff member, walking off stage after being handed her diploma. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. (pictured center) Kenna Preadmore, Agora staff member, walking out with fellow graduates. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

MCCC held the 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on April 28. (pictured center) Will Johnson, Agora news editor, walking out with fellow graduates. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Caps and gowns were adorned, diplomas were passed, and celebrations were held as the MCCC class of 2023 walked across the stage at the 56th annual commencement ceremony.

Grace Yackee, vice president of Instruction, announced Wendy Wysocki as the Honorary Grand Marshal of commencement.

Graduates Jewell Mason and Marie Seaver gave the student address before each student was handed their diplomas and stepped into their futures.

Larry Merkle, MCCC class of 1968, was awarded Alumnus of the Year and gave a speech.