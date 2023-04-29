Board member resigns

Florence Buchanan is resigning from the MCCC Board of Trustees.

The resignation will be effective Sept. 1, Buchanan said.

Board Chairman Aaron Mason announced her resignation at the April 24 Board of Trustees meeting.

Mason said the board will likely discuss the process and procedure of replacing Buchanan when the board meets in May. He said the board will have a 30-day window after her effective resignation to appoint a new board member, but was grateful for the advance notice Buchanan gave the board which will make the process of appointing a successor much easier.

Mason said Monroe County residents interested in applying can do so by contacting MCCC President Kojo Quartey for further details about the non-paid voluntary positions. Mason added the college will make details about the application process available via a press release from the college; these details will also be posted on the college’s social media sites.

The board will conduct interviews of applicants at a special board meeting sometime after Sept. 1, following these public interviews the board will then vote on selecting a replacement which only requires a simple majority vote, Mason said.

Mason said he is thankful for Buchanan’s service on the board calling her “a local icon,” and is grateful for her time on the board, noting he anticipates her work for the community of Monroe is not done.

“Florence is a local icon in terms of an executive-level person that has dedicated an entire professional career contributing towards the leadership of organizations through voluntary service,” he said. “I am excited to be able to still witness her future contributions to our community through her continued and expanded work with the Monroe County Link Plan, helping guide future economic development for our community,” he said.

Quartey said he was disappointed to lose such an integral part of the board that she has served for the last four and a half years.

Quartey reflected on their work together on racial issues, specifically for the Coalition for Racial Equity, Equality, and Diversity.

“During her tenure as a Board member, she and I led the formation of the Coalition for Racial Equity, Equality, and Diversity (CREED) – this organization is still alive and well and engaging our entire community toward a better understanding of racial issues,” he said.

Buchanan said she will never forget the relationships, friendships, and accomplishments that she made while serving on the board.

“Being elected to serve the community is not an easy accomplishment. It is an accomplishment I am very proud of. I will always continue to support MCCC in any way that I can,” she said.





