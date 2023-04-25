Dozens attend author book talk event

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Pictured is Michelle Toll, assistant professor of english. Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 to talk about his novel “The River” and have a book signing afterwards. “The River” is this year’s OBOC reading selection. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Award-winning author Peter Heller visited MCCC on March 16 in the cafeteria of the S Building. Heller’s novel “The River” was the main discussion of the night.

The novel was chosen for this year’s One Book, One Community reading selection.

Heller spoke to a large crowd of attendees and signed copies of the book after his talk.