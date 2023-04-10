Student Library Advisory Club new to campus

(From left) Kenna Preadmore, SLAC president, talks with Elizabeth Hartig, MCCC librarian/ SLAC faculty advisor, in C-124 during a Student Library Advisory Club meeting on April 10. SLAC is a new club on campus and intends to give students a say in Library events. SLAC also has a book club, which is currently reading “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.

(From left) Kenna Preadmore, SLAC president, talks with Elizabeth Hartig, MCCC librarian/ SLAC faculty advisor, in C-124 during a Student Library Advisory Club meeting on April 10. SLAC is a new club on campus and intends to give students a say in Library events. SLAC also has a book club, which is currently reading “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.

(From left) Kenna Preadmore, SLAC president, talks with Elizabeth Hartig, MCCC librarian/ SLAC faculty advisor, in C-124 during a Student Library Advisory Club meeting on April 10. SLAC is a new club on campus and intends to give students a say in Library events. SLAC also has a book club, which is currently reading “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.

Kenna Preadmore (right), SLAC president, talks with Elizabeth Hartig, MCCC librarian/ SLAC faculty advisor, in C-124 during a Student Library Advisory Club meeting on April 10. SLAC is a new club on campus and intends to give students a say in Library events. SLAC also has a book club, which is currently reading “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.

(From left) Kenna Preadmore, SLAC president, talks with Elizabeth Hartig, MCCC librarian/ SLAC faculty advisor, in C-124 during a Student Library Advisory Club meeting on April 10. SLAC is a new club on campus and intends to give students a say in Library events. SLAC also has a book club, which is currently reading “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.

The Student Library Advisory Club had its first-ever meeting on April 3. Although the club is currently small in size, Elizabeth Hartig, the campus librarian and SLAC advisor, said they have some big plans for the future.

SLAC meets 12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. every Monday in C-124 in the Library.

Hartig said the purpose of this club is to give students a say in what happens at the Library.

Hartig said SLAC will allow students to plan events, displays in the Library, movie nights and visiting authors.

Hartig said her goal is for students to be able to use the Library and make it their own.

In addition to the leadership aspects of the group, the first thing they have organized is a book club.

Hartig said Kenna Preadmore, the president of SLAC and reporter for the Agora, was instrumental in creating the book club.

“I would like to see a regular meeting book club,” Preadmore said. “I recently in the last few years started reading and I didn’t realize how much I loved books, so to get students to become interested in books and eventually have a hobby and a love for reading.”

SLAC’s book choice for this semester is “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, which Preadmore said was her choice. Their next book club meeting is 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m April 26, in C-124.

Preadmore said she also introduced the idea of “five-star reads” where students can share their favorite book, which will be made into posters and displayed in the Library.

Hartig said the goal is for students to have a say in what books the Library will offer, allowing more “fun” books to be on the shelves.

Preadmore said students do not have to be members of SLAC to participate in the book club.

To join SLAC or the book club, or share your “Five-star read,” contact Hartig at ehartig@monroeccc.edu