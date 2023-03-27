‘Y2K Bash’ to be held in the Cellar

Time to dig through your closet to find your low-rise jeans and chunky shoes.

Student Government is hosting a “Y2K Bash” for students to celebrate the end of the school year. The party will be held in the Cellar in the S Building on March 31 from 7-10 p.m. Admission is $5 or bring a canned good. There will be pizza available.

Alaina Hartford, Student Government president, said this theme was easily agreed on in a meeting.

“When it became time to come up with an idea, we thought it would be fun to dedicate the dance to that era of music. Everyone quickly agreed that it would be fun to go back to the time when most students on campus were growing up,” Hartford said in an email.

Hartford said attendees can expect to see decorations that mimic a teen’s bedroom from the early 2000s.

“Guests can expect to see CDs, bright colors, disposable cameras, and even inflatable jelly chairs around the Cellar,” she said.

She said there is no dress code for the event and attendees are encouraged to wear whatever they want.

“Guests can wear more formal homecoming-type outfits, more casual jeans, or even come in their best outfits representative of the time!” Hartford said.

Last year, there were approximately 100 attendees, and Hartford said she anticipates a similar turnout.