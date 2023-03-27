Detroit Symphony Orchestra performance in the Meyer Theater

Tai Murray, violin soloist for the Dvorak Violin Concerto. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed on March 16 in the Meyer Theater with violin soloist Tai Murray and conductor Michael Balke. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Kiersten Alcorn introducing the DSO to the crowd. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed on March 16 in the Meyer Theater with violin soloist Tai Murray and conductor Michael Balke. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Michael Balke giving a short speech as he prepares to conduct. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed on March 16 in the Meyer Theater with violin soloist Tai Murray and conductor Michael Balke. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Michael Balke as he conducts the DSO performance. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed on March 16 in the Meyer Theater with violin soloist Tai Murray and conductor Michael Balke. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Michael Balke as he conducts the DSO performance and Tai Murray violin soloist. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed on March 16 in the Meyer Theater with violin soloist Tai Murray and conductor Michael Balke. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Michael Balke, conductor, and Tai Murray, violin soloist, as they exit the stage. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed on March 16 in the Meyer Theater with violin soloist Tai Murray and conductor Michael Balke. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

Tai Murray as she takes her final bow. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed on March 16 in the Meyer Theater with violin soloist Tai Murray and conductor Michael Balke. (Photo by Lexi Greenwood)

The sounds of Dvorak and Beethoven echoed throughout the Meyer Theater on St. Patrick’s Day.

The DSO performed the Dvorak Violin Concerto on March 17 at 8 p.m. as part of the William Davidson Neighborhood Concert Series.

Conductor Michael Balke opened up the concert by leading the orchestra as they played Carnival Overture, Op. 92 by Antonin Dvorak.

Before intermission, Tai Murray joined the orchestra onstage to perform her violin solo.

The showed closed at the end of the orchestra’s performance of Symphony No. 2 by Ludwig van Beethoven.