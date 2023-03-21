Green shirts and community support at the Board of Trustees meeting

(From left) Denise Brooks and Cole Beehn sit with a sign reading “I live here and I vote here.” during the Board of Trustees meeting in the S Building cafeteria. Brooks and Beehn are community members who showed up to the Board of Trustees meeting at MCCC on March 6 to show support for the faculty as the college continues to negotiate with faculty for a new contract.

(From left) MCCC faculty Carrie Nartker and Mark Bergmooser react to Linda Torbet, director of Human Resources, talking about recent negotiations at the Board of Trustees meeting at MCCC on March 6 in support of the ongoing union negotiations for a new contract. Bergmooser, president of the faculty union, has been working closely with the negotiations team in hopes for a new faculty contract.

Linda Torbet, director of Human Resouces, addresses the crowd at the Board of Trustees meeting about the state of negotiations from the administration side.

Vice President of Instruction Grace Yackee (left) and Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success Scott Behrens read statistics related to the student success department at the Board of Trustees meeting at Monroe County Community College on March 6.

MCCC English professor Jenna Bazzell holds a sign reading “I support MCCC faculty” during the Board of Trustees meeting on March 6 in the S Building cafeteria at MCCC in support of the ongoing union negotiations for a new contract. Many faculty members showed up wearing green in support of the new contract.

MCCC faculty members wear green at the Board of Trustees meeting on March 6 to signal support for a new contract.

MCCC spokesman Joe Verkennes (right) presents Amy Salliotte, administrative assistant to the director of Auxiliary Services, with the Fall 2022 Enriching Lives Performance Award at the Board of Trustees meeting at MCCC on March 6. Both Salliotte and Dan Wood, assistant professor of Criminal Justice, were given the award, making it the first time since 2012 that two staff members have been given the honor.

MCCC administration, faculty and community members gathered in the S Building for the Board of Trustees meeting March 6.

During the meeting, Amy Salliotte, administrative assistant to the director of Auxiliary Services and Dan Wood, assistant professor of criminal justice, were awarded the Fall 2022 Enriching Lives Performance Award.

The board addressed the vote of no confidence with agenda items such as the financial health of the college, HLC accreditation and student success, and an update on the agriculture and culinary program. Board chair Aaron Mason said if they didn’t address these items, they’d be ignoring them.

Faculty wore green shirts reading “support MCCC faculty,” while holding signs donning the same message. This display of solidarity was part of MCCC faculty’s ongoing negotiations for a new contract.

Community members Denise Brooks and Cole Beehn attended the meeting with a sign reading “I live here and I vote here.” Brooks said they attended to support the faculty in their ongoing negotiations.