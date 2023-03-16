Ronald Campbell’s 98th birthday celebrated at MCCC

(Left) Angie Evangelinos and Trustee Mary Kay Thayer (right), greet Ronald Campbell (center) during his 98th birthday party. The event was held in the La-Z-Boy Center on March 14. (Photo by Megan Kane).

(From left) Trustee chair Aaron Mason, Diane Kamprath, and Kassie Nipper choose from the large food selection at the party. The event was held in the La-Z-Boy Center on March 14. (Photo by Megan Kane).

(From left) Ronald Campbell laughs with Marji McIntyre during his birthday party. The party was held in the La-Z-Boy Center on March 14. (Photo by Megan Kane).

From Left) President Kojo Quartey greets Trustee Mary Kay Thayer, during Ronald Campbell’s 98th birthday party. The event was held in the La-Z-Boy Center on March 14. (Photo by Megan Kane).

(From left) Gerald McCarty, dean of Student Services, greets Ronald Campbell during the birthday party. The event was held in the La-Z-Boy Center on March 14. (Photo by Megan Kane).

(From left) Joyce Haver and Jerry Morse talk near the food provided at Ronald Campbell’s 98th birthday party. The event was held in the La-Z-Boy Center on March 14. (Photo by Megan Kane).

(From left) Kathleen Bacarella and Josh Myers, executive director of The Foundation, talk during Ronald Campbell’s 98th birthday party. The event was held in the La-Z-Boy Center on March 14. (Photo by Megan Kane).

(From left) Jerry Morse and Joyce Haver watch the slide show presentation at Ronald Campbell’s 98th birthday party. The event was held in the La-Z-Boy Center on March 14. (Photo by Megan Kane).

The first-ever president of MCCC turned 98 years old on March 12.

Members of MCCC and from around the community celebrated MCCC President emeritus Ronald Campbell’s birthday in the La-Z-Boy Center on March 14.

During the party, Trustee Mary Kay Thayer said Campbell is like no other.

“There is no one, no one, like Dr. Campbell,” Thayer said.

The party was also held to honor Campbell’s legacy at MCCC before he moves.

According to an email from Josh Myers, executive director of The Foundation, Campbell plans to move to Illinois at the end of this month to be near family.