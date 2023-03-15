Award-winning author set to visit MCCC

Look out bookworms, a renowned American writer is coming to town.

Peter Heller will be in S Building’s dining room at 7 p.m. on March 16, to discuss his book, “The River.” The event is free and open to the public.

“The River” covers themes of survival, friendship and nature conservancy. This book talk is part of One Book, One Community’s event lineup.

In addition to fiction, Heller also publishes his work in Outside Magazine, National Geographic Adventure, and Men’s Journal according to Heller’s website.

“The River” is OBOC’s community read selection of 2023.

Michelle Toll, assistant professor of English and the 2023 OBOC coordinator, said it will be an interactive event.

“He’s going to speak for the first 45 minutes and then students and community members will have an opportunity to ask questions.” Toll said.

Registration is required for this event and can be made by contacting Elizabeth Hartig at ehartig@monroeccc.edu.