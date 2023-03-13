Bird walk event being held through One Book, One Community

Bird and nature lovers can unite this week.

One Book, One Community is organizing a bird walk at Erie Marsh Preserve on Thursday from 3-5 p.m.

The walk will be at Erie Marsh Preserve located at 3200 Sterns Road.

Elizabeth Hartig, Faculty Reference Librarian/ Public Services at MCCC said in an email the event is for everyone.

“The event is open to the public but registration is required and there is a limit on how many people can register,” she said.

She said there are only 40 spots available.

Hartig said the Nature Conservancy will be giving the guided tour of Erie Marsh.

The event is focused on nature around Erie Marsh Preserve.

“The goal is to see the habitat and birds. The Nature Conservancy staff will discuss all the birds in detail in a presentation the day before at the Bedford Library,” Hartig said.

Hartig said there is an informational meeting, the Nature Conservancy talk, the day before the event. The event will be held at Bedford Branch Library located at 8575 Jackman Road.

Hartig said at the Nature Conservancy talk Kimberly Steinberger and Tara Poloskey from the Nature Conservatory will be discussing bird watching and the local bird attendees may see at the bird walk event. For more information on the events and to register for the bird walk, contact Elizabeth Hartig at ehartig@monroeccc.edu.





