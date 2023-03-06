MILO Simulator has a temporary home

Almost a year after President Kojo Quartey announced the approval of a $350,000 grant for the purchase of a MILO Immersive De-escalation Simulator, the Criminal Justice program had its new teaching tool installed.

MILO Installer, Jay Kay said installation took about two days and he did the range set up himself while two other men set up the driving simulator.

The MILO Simulator has been temporarily placed in rooms 271-272 of the La-Z-Boy Center.

The permanent home for the MILO Simulator has not been made official yet, as new conversations to place it in H-Building have begun, but it was previously planned to be located at the Whitman Center.

“As it stands currently, CRJ is not moving anywhere. We had planned to move to Whitman but that is still open due to some logistical concerns.” Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice, Dan Wood, said in an email. “The move to H Building was offered, but not made official, as an alternative, but no decision has been made and it has not been sent to the Board of Trustees for consideration.”

Wood said the plan was always to temporarily install the MILO Simulator on the main campus while a permanent location was being constructed.

Wood said there are 400 pre-installed scenarios he plans to sort through in order to learn what he can teach with the MILO simulator.

Wood said there are plans to utilize the MILO for a Career Academy and a Citizen Academy, as well as using the driving simulator for the Advanced Youth Driving Course over the summer.

“We really want to use it as a community relations thing as well because we do have issues with, I think it’s just a lack of knowledge on the part of the general citizenry on what police officers do and don’t do.” Wood said.

In the fall Wood said he is planning to have an in-service training for the local agencies on de-escalation and basic firearms and plans to offer an advanced patrol operation course for students wanting to pursue criminal justice.

