Chief of Security Services to step down

MCCC will be seeking a new chief of Security Services as Charlie Abel steps down.

While Abel is leaving the position on April 28, he is not yet planning to retire. Abel officially took over the Security Services department in August 2019. He has been chief of Security Services since July 2021.

Abel said his reason for stepping down is due to his newlywed status.

“I remarried last July and my wife used to work here in Financial Aid,” he said. “So she retired in April, we got married in July and now we’re going to finish out our retirement together.”

Abel said with stepping down, he is still available to work when the college needs him and to train whoever is taking over his position.

“I could always come in and work some special events,” he said. “Or I could stop in for some updated training for any of the guys that need it.”

Abel said he plans to work until the end of the year before he retires. Until then, he will continue work as a member of security staff.

“If there’s some issues with the cameras or other software, I could be called in to correct that,” he said. “So, rather than working 27 hours, I’d probably work three or four hours every two or three weeks.”

Abel said that these new hours will allow him to spend time with his newly extended family.

“When I got married, it came with two grandchildren,” he said. “Sue has two granddaughters, so now I do. She’s got three adult children, I have two. My youngest is getting married next year.”

Abel said his retirement will lead to more freedom to do what he and his wife want.

“It’s just going to be a matter of waking up and saying ‘What do you want to do today? Let’s go up north. Let’s see the kids.’”

Abel’s stepping down was inadvertently announced in an email thread that was shared with the Agora. MCCC has not yet posted the position for hiring.

Vice President of Finance and Administration Curtis Creagh was unavailable for comment by deadline.