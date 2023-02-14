David Topolewski

I attended MCCC about 10 years ago and wrote for the Agora. Recently, an opportunity became available for me to come back to school.

In my spare time I spend time with my three dogs, German Shepherds Jagger and Bowie, and a husky named Reagan (though she acts more like Nixon).

On Saturdays I watch the Spartans and on Sundays I wear Honolulu blue for the Detroit Dan Campbell’s. I would like to one day cover prep sports, specifically high school football.

Sports offer us an escape from what can sometimes be a hectic life and it reminds us that the impossible can be done, that hard work and determination can lift us to accomplish what seems to be the unachievable.

Those stories deserve to be told, those stories deserve their due, and when they happen in our own community just down the road it makes the story that much more important. Marvin “mouth” McFadden said it best, “You know, say what you will about the ravages of sports in this corporate age where overpaid athletes expect prima donna treatment, but there’s still something unifying about sporting in its purest form, when athletes rise above themselves and touch greatness, and in doing so remind us all that we all have greatness inside of us.”