Call me Cupid

I am absolutely crazy for love, and all things Valentine’s Day. It’s probably my favorite holiday.

I don’t have many negative things to say about this day of love.

Though, I am able to recognize the fact that Valentine’s Day is a “Hallmark” holiday, maybe just a day that large corporations use to profit off the people. Valentine’s day is so much more than that… to me at least.

People have so many bad things to say about Feb. 14, so I am going to tell you all my favorite things about it.

Here are 14 reasons why I love Valentine’s Day:

1. Pink and Red. The pairing of the colors pink and red are one of my absolute favorites, but I usually only see the two together around this holiday. They are both the colors associated with romance and love, and they look so cute together.

2. Gift Giving. Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to give a gift to whoever you want just because you love them! I love buying or making the people in my life something they can receive happiness from and be reminded just how much they mean to me!

3. Being cheesy is fun. I like finding the silly ways I can tell my boyfriend I love him and tell my best friend I appreciate her. Adding a little corny humor to the card about your favorite person being “dino-mite” can be cringe on any other day, but on Valentine’s Day it is cute and lovable.

4. Love letters. My favorite gifts are the most sentimental ones, and what gets more sentimental than writing a letter all about how much you love someone? If I am given a love letter, I will keep it and reread it forever.

5. Hearts on EVERYTHING. Prepare yourself for the sight of hearts; hearts on socks, hearts on shirts, hearts on posters, heart shaped candies, heart balloons, and heart jewelry (which is very hit or miss for me). Hearts are so cute, how could you not like them?

6. Love sometimes needs a reminder. The emotion of love is one of the strongest feelings humans experience, it should be celebrated everyday! However, in reality, it’s easy to get wrapped up in your routine and responsibilities. Having a specific day like Valentine’s Day is the perfect reminder for us to show/tell the ones we love just how much we love them.

7. Elementary school candy exchange. Throwing it back to the good ol’ days when we were young and decorated shoe boxes with construction paper, stickers, and glitter for all the candy we would get from our classmates. Reading the notes our friends wrote on the card attached to the candy was always the best. I wish I could go back!

8. Galentines. The perfect reason to get dressed up cute with your besties and have a pink, red, white, heart, and love themed picnic or party. The pictures will turn out so cute and everything about it will be girly. It’s nice to get together with the girls, especially to celebrate the love you guys have for each other.

9. Chocolate. The day after Valentine’s Day basically all stores will mark down their heart shaped and love themed chocolates 50%. That is a heck of a deal, you can’t complain about cheap chocolate.

10. Self-love. Valentine’s Day does not have to be all about romantic relationships, or any relationships for that matter. Showing yourself love is great because you can do all the things you enjoy and there is zero pressure on the day. Treating yourself can look however you want. You deserve to love yourself, you are the only you!

11. Flowers. I remember hearing somewhere that 250 million roses are grown each year solely for Valentine’s Day, and I love that. My middle name is Rose so I might be biased, but I think roses are the best and most beautiful flowers. I also don’t think anyone would be opposed to receiving flowers even if they aren’t roses!

12. Arts and crafts. It’s not everyday that you can get creative and hand make a gift for your lover, best friend, parent, sibling or a literal stranger. Painting, cutting, gluing, drawing and coloring are not things adults do often. Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to get to work on your DIY dreams.

13. Is PDA allowed on Valentine’s Day? I personally love being affectionate with my boyfriend but I know pda can be uncomfortable for others. I want to believe small physical acts of love in public are more acceptable on Feb. 14 than any other day of the year.

14. I love love. You can never NOT find love, love is everywhere. Love is in the way we talk, the way we dress, and in the music we listen to. Love is in our pets, friends and professors. Love cannot be ignored, so it should be embraced! And what better way is there to embrace love then to have a whole day dedicated to it!

I could go on and on about all the reasons I love Valentine’s Day, but I think I’ve made my point.

My dad told me “everyday should be Valentine’s Day” and I’d have to agree with him. Love should be shared no matter the date. Hug your friends, eat the chocolate, buy the flowers, plan the date, kiss your partner, send the card, ALWAYS spread the love!!!

I hope you spend your Feb. 14 with the ones you love, reminding them how much you love them (even if it’s just yourself).

Happy Valentine’s Day!





