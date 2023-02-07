One Book, One Community to host celebrity trivia night

Get ready to put your thinking cap on as the Monroe County One Book, One Community program hosts a celebrity trivia night at Buffalo Wild Wings on North Telegraph road from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

The event kicks off the fundraising year for OBOC and will feature local celebrities that include Mayor Robert Clark and MCCC President Kojo Quartey among other community leaders from around Monroe County.

Registration starts at $20 for a team of four, $25 for a team of five, or $30 for a team of six.

OBOC is a collaboration between the Monroe County Library System, MCCC, and the Monroe County Historical Museum that focuses on creating a month of community events centered around a chosen book that is readily available through the Monroe County Library System.

The book for 2023 is “The River” by Peter Heller, an adventure novel that follows two college students on a canoeing trip gone awry.

People who register for the event can expect general trivia questions with varying levels of difficulty.

“People who are terrible at trivia will still thrive in this environment,” said Kristin Iacopelli, one of the event organizers.

Rachel Eagle, another event organizer, said Buffalo Wild Wings is prepared to accommodate around 100 participants for the event.

For folks who would rather watch the event, they can still participate in the fundraiser by mentioning One Book, One Community when they dine-in at Buffalo Wild Wings that day, which will contribute 20% of their bill toward the program.

For more information and registration for the event through the One Book, One Community Facebook page or on the MCCC website.