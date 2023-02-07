Library and Makerspace hosting Valentine’s Day Craft Workshop

Valentine’s Day is a great time to give hand-made gifts to the ones you love.

The Library and MCCC Makerspace are hosting a Valentine’s Day Craft Workshop from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 13 in Room T-160 of the Career Technology Center.

According to the flyer, the crafts available to make include a double layer wooden rose, a Valentine’s card and a Valentine’s box.

The wooden rose is made with a CNC Laser and the box and card is crafted using a Cricut machine.

Michael Reaume, ASET Perkins Tech and Makerspace coordinator, said crafting the rose will only take a few minutes.

He said after the CNC laser cuts the shape, the only steps left are to paint and glue the rose together.

Elizabeth Hartig, Faculty Reference librarian/Public Services, said Janice Hylinski, Kayla Richards, and herself will be demonstrating how to make the cards and small candy boxes using the Cricut.

Hartig and Reaume said you can make more than one item as long as supplies last.

Reaume said he saw the library host a craft event using their Cricut in the past and has wanted to do a similar workshop using the Makerspace equipment as well.

“When I saw what they were doing I thought it was pretty cool.” Reaume said, “I thought it would be neat to do something for Valentine’s Day for this semester that would kind of incorporate that.”

For more information contact Michael Reaume at (734) 384-4176 and mreaume@monroeccc.edu or Elizabeth Hartig at (734) 384-4162 and ehartig@monroeccc.edu.