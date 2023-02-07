Hi, my name is Chris Morgan. This is my first semester working for The Agora.

I work full-time in sports broadcasting in Toledo and attend MCCC on a part-time basis.

I am passionate about visual media and storytelling through the medium.

I try my best to follow local news and the happenings at MCCC so it is exciting to be a part of the Agora.

I love staying up too late watching movies after my kids fall asleep. I read books, play games, and sleep in my rare moments of free time.

I look forward to covering events and happenings around campus.