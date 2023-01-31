Kenna Preadmore

I’m Kenna! I am in my fourth semester at MCCC, I’ll be graduating in May with my Associate of Science Pre-English.



I started my studies with an undecided major, but quickly learned I have a passion for reading and writing. I will be continuing my education out of state, earning my bachelors in english.



I love books: all types of fiction books from romances to thrillers.



I have big dreams of working in publishing and hopefully becoming a best selling author. You could call me a bookworm yearning to become a wordsmith!

Being a member of the Agora gets my creative juices flowing, and attending MCCC has been a great start to my higher education journey.