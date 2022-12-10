Crafting in the C Building

An opportunity to craft while being festive is coming to MCCC.

Learn how to use a Cricut machine, make a fun holiday card, or make an ornament at the Holiday Craft Workshop.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, drop into the MCCC Library anytime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the C Building.

All the supplies are provided for those that want to participate and there is no cost to attend the event.

Beginners are welcomed and there will be experienced crafters on staff to assist.

You could learn more about the crafting process and make a light-up poinsettia if you would like.

For more information contact Kayla Richards krichards@monroeccc.edu