Cram-a-Cruiser event to be held by Criminal Justice club

Just in time for Christmas, the Criminal Justice club will be collecting toys and non-perishable food donations on Dec. 12.

The collection will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the La-Z-Boy Center. The items collected will be donated to Paula’s House, a local shelter for women in recovery.

This event will be held in partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

“The City of Monroe is providing the ‘cruiser’ to cram, but other agencies may visit,” Dan Wood, assistant professor of Criminal Justice said.

Wood said the Criminal Justice club has been looking forward to holding an event like this for a while.

“This was something the club had been discussing since 2019,” Wood said. “We have finally got time on campus, permission, and an active group of students all at the same time.”

Members of the Criminal Justice club and local law enforcement officers will be at the event.