MCCC to hold auditions for “Clue: On Stage”

Was it the butler in the kitchen with a candlestick? Maybe the cook with a lead pipe in the lounge? There have even been some ominous reports that you, the reader, were seen with the victim in the study hall before their untimely demise. You wouldn’t happen to know anything about that would you?

To clear your name, join Theater Instructor Angie Lai at the Holladay Theater Room C-19 on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. to learn more about MCCC’s upcoming theatrical production of “Clue: On Stage.”

Open auditions for the play will be held on Nov. 8-9, in the Holladay Theater Room C-19, with the play itself slated to run from April 21-23.

Auditions are open to all students and alumni, with opportunities for the backstage crew as well (props, costumes, control room, set pieces).

“Clue: On Stage” is based on the 1985 cult classic film “Clue” starring Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, and Madeline Kahn.

In the film, six blackmail victims are invited to an isolated mansion by their blackmailer. Each is given a pseudonym (a fictitious name) and handed a weapon, at which point the lights are switched off and the blackmailer is killed. The guests then try to uncover the murderer before they all become victims. Just like in the movie, there are multiple possible endings to the story.

Lai said “Clue: On Stage” is a tour de force of suspense and comedy.

“It is fast-paced play with a lot of specialized movement in an ensemble cast, add the comedy and the murder/mystery and that makes for a lot of fun,” she said.

“Clue: On Stage” is the most recent of an acclaimed theatrical portfolio that Lai has brought to MCCC over the last five years.

Other projects Lai has worked on include “The Great Gatsby: Live Radio Play,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Peter/Wendy,” (based on Peter Pan) and “A Wonderful Life: Live Radio Play.”

For more information about the play, you can contact Angie Lai at alai@monroeccc.edu.