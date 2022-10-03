Cybersecurity Awareness Month open house scheduled at MCCC

MCCC is scheduled to host a cybersecurity open house on Oct. 17 in Founders Hall at 6 p.m. in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The open house requires registration and is free to the public.

The event will be held in Vjacner Academic Commons and will feature many programs that are designed to prepare students for careers in information technology. The main focus will be the protection of systems, networks, programs, devices and data from cyber attacks.

Leon Letter dean of Business, is involved in putting the event together. He said this is the first year the college has held a Cybersecurity open house for the Cybersecurity and Information Insurance program. It will also feature MCCC’s PC Support Technician and System Administration programs.

Letter said Cybersecurity Awareness month is an opportunity for the college to show off their program.

“We’re basically highlighting the fact that we have that program and potential students can explore the possibilities of that career,” Letter said.

Letter said attendees will learn about the programs, what they cover and what to expect from the programs. Career prospects will also be discussed and what they can do with a degree in that field.

Letter said this program opens up many career opportunities.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to speak to current students and staff members, including Will Hilliker professor of Computer Information Systems, and Zach Moore instructor of Computer Information Systems.

Admissions will be at the open house to help prospective students interested in enrolling and joining those programs. Transfer opportunities will also be explained at the event.

A hands-on activity including equipment will take place later in the evening, according to Letter.

Letter said this open house is to help prospective students figure out what they want to do.

“Come out, see what the program says, talk to a faculty member, see some opportunities there, and ask, ‘hey is this a good fit for me?'” said Letter, “For students that are undecided, this is an opportunity for them to get decided.”

Letter said the intended audience would be undecided students, late middle school and high school students, so they can see if the program is a fit for them and possibly explore dual-enrollment.