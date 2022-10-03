Beatrix Reinhardt creates community art installation

On Sept. 28 members of the community were invited to be a part of a collaborative permanent art installation led by visiting artist Beatrix Reinhardt.
Titled “Whispers on the 41st Latitude“ the workshop encompassed live plants and allowed for participants to create one of a kind pieces.
Participants and viewers came to view the previous work, as well as create their own.
To hear more about this installation and some of her other work, be sure to watch the latest episode of The Forum featuring Beatrix and her collaborator Gordon Marsh.