Enforcement youth academy host impressive camp

During the summer MCCC held a Monroe County Law Enforcement Youth Academy that took place from June 20-23. Professor Dan Wood and Michigan State Police Trooper Don Stewart created the event, according to Experiential Learning Coordinator, Kristina Henry, for students to find out if this is the right career path for them to pursue.

“I personally believe that the training camp was one of the best choices I made for myself, mainly my future,” Alissa Rorke said, “I decided to join the camp so that I could get a general idea of what a job in the police force would consist of, and I got nothing short of that.”

Students participated in physical training exercises and classroom activities throughout the week. On the final day of the academy students were dispatched to several different scenarios on campus.

Scenarios around campus included a suicidal person who barricaded themselves in the Cellar, a parent needing assistance with a special needs child in Founders Hall, and a car crash in the parking lot. They stimulated a total of 11 different scenarios and placed them around campus.

“I thought that most of the training was good because I got a real insight of what it takes to be a police officer,” Brendan Montri said, “I really enjoyed the scenarios because even though they were fake they felt very real.”

The police training received assistance from Michigan State Police, City of Monroe Police, Monroe Community Ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff and Prosecutors offices, Frenchtown Fire Department, and many more first responders.

Michigan State Police provided Gatorade, water, coffee, and daily lunches and Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Superstore provided ice and fruit daily according to Kristina Henry.

Most of the student’s feedback was incredibly positive. Some students had wished the academy had been longer so they could learn more.

“I absolutely loved the whole program. I like that communication between the teacher and the trainers to us kids,” Tina Freel said, “One thing I didn’t like was how short the academy was.”

It would be great to see this event continue to occur for our students who are interested in being a first responder. If the program continues to grow the addition of walkie-talkies could improve the experience for the students.

“Something that I wish they had in the training was giving us walkie-talkies because I think it would have made it more realistic and easier to communicate with dispatch and other recruits in the training program,” Montri said.

Overall, the event was successful and received praise from many that witnessed the event as it unfolded. It appears that Wood is really on to something here and should continue to evolve this program.