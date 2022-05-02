MCCC holds in-person graduation ceremony for the first time in three years

Candidates for graduation filed in to the auditorium for the 55th annual commencement ceremony on April 29 in the H Building.

It was the first in-person graduation ceremony since the beginning of the pandemic.

Representative Tim Walberg was the keynote speaker, and students Presley Bergmooser and Levi Couch were the student speakers.

Many candidates for graduation chose to decorate their caps for the 55th annual commencement. (Photo by Michael Moser)

Candidates for graduation line up before commencement. (Photo by Michael Moser)

The College Community Band under the direction of Mark Felder performed at commencement. (Photo by Michael Moser)

Honorary grand marshal chef Kevin Thomas poses with trustee Mary Kay Thayer before leading the procession. (Photo by Michael Moser)

Founding president Dr. Ronald Campbell was in attendance of the 55th annual commencement. (Photo by Michael Moser)

Honorary grand marshal chef Kevin Thomas leads the procession at the 55th annual commencement. (Photo by Michael Moser)

Congressman Tim Walberg served as the keynote speaker and shared about his time in Ukraine. (Photo by Michael Moser)

The Agora Chorale performs under the direction of Catherine Brodie for the last time. (Photo by Michael Moser)

Agora staff member Emma Marion poses with President Kojo Quartey as she walks across the stage. (Photo by Michael Moser)

The editors of the Agora Lauren Werlinger and Claire Bacarella were among those who took part in commencement. (Photo by Michael Moser)