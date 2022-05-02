Catherine Brodie takes her final bow

The Agora Chorale sang under the direction of Catherine Brodie for one final concert on April 26, 2022. In an emotional performance, the chorale performed many well known tunes that had the crowd hooked

The show was kicked off by a tribute piece and prayer for Ukraine. The Chorale was stationed in the balcony, stage left. We were overwhelmed by the tones that carried through the auditorium in spite of the battles that are being fought.

The group then sang selections from “West Side Story,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Sing,” “Rocket Man,” “Shrek,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Toy Story,” “The Hobbit,” “Skyfall,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Descendants 3.” This performance was rightly titled “A Night at the Movies”.

One of the highlights of the concert was ‘Think of Me” from “Phantom of the Opera,” performed by Betsy Brockman and Liam Brodie. The piece was accompanied by Brockman’s mother, Amanda Brockman.

This particular tune is very well known for the high pitches by the female vocalist, and Brockman couldn’t have delivered it better. This selection ended with both vocalists in warm harmonies that echoed throughout the auditorium.

The second piece that pulled at our hearts was performed by Paige Smith. She sang a Sisney classic from “The Little Mermaid” called Part of Your World. Her quirks and personality was perfect for the role of Ariel and was most definitely a crowd pleaser.

Not only did Brodie conduct her last show, but she did so with such elegance and tranquility. During this performance, she was able to conduct members from the age of 18-80, not to mention both her grandson and son, who got to be a part of the chorale this semester.

Brodie said she was surprised by many members of her family traveled across the state in order to be a part of her last day on the stage in the Meyer Theater at MCCC. She also said she was honored to have her last performance on her husband Bill’s birthday, which the crowd and Chorale sang to him.

“During my time at MCCC, I have gotten to work with over 500 incredibly wonderful singers, in and out. I love them all,” Brodie said. “Each one has left a note on my heart and I feel so blessed to work with so many fine singers. Thank you for your support over all the years.”