Student Government hosts Husky Feud

“Twilight” is a popular film and book series, but it was also a crowd favorite answer at Husky Feud that filled the dining room with laughter.

Two teams faced off in Husky Feud, Student Government’s game show based on “Family Feud,” on April 21 in the Building A dining room.

The game was hosted by Claire Bacarella, chair of Student Government’s Noon Time Events Committee.

Answering questions like “What’s the one thing students are most likely to forget to bring to class?” and “What is the most popular name for your pet dog?,” the teams were neck and neck the entire game.

Taking the lead, Team B won and received free admission to Monroe Escape Rooms.

Team B reacts to ‘Twilight’ being on the board as a word associated with vampires during a game of Husky Feud on April 21 in the Building A dining room. (Photos by Marie Underwood)

Host Claire Bacarella explains the rules of Husky Feud on April 21 in the Building A dining room.

Claire Bacarella hands the winning Team B a gift certificate for free admission to Monroe Escape Rooms during a game of Husky Feud on April 21 in the Building A dining room.