Singing goodbye

Agora Chorale to perform last concert under the direction of Catherine Brodie

MCCC’s Agora Chorale will host “A Night at the Movies” themed concert on Tuesday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m. in the La-Z-Boy Center’s Meyer Theater.

“This is my last one,” said director Catherine Brodie. “I’m putting the baton down.”

Brodie will be retiring after 12 years with the Agora Chorale and 42 years total of her career as a choir director.

The choir will be performing some famous movie tunes from throughout the decades, such as “Tonight” from “West Side Story” and “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz”.

“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of the MCCC family,” Brodie said. “The concert will be emotional.”

Brodie said there have been many standout moments throughout her career, but mentioned her four times receiving the title of Michigan School Vocal Music Association’s State Honors Choir Director.

The choir will also be performing “A Ukrainian Prayer” by composer John Rutter as a pre-show performance amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“John Rutter has made a lot of money on his compositions, but he’s giving this one away free,” Brodie said. “We’re performing this in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

To go along with the concert’s theme, Brodie said the choir will be dressing like they’re going to the movies themselves, in jeans and Agora Chorale t-shirts instead of their normal black and gold ensembles.

The Agora Chorale spring concert has limited seating and free general admission.