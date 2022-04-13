Student Government to bring in therapy dogs for finals season

Finals are fast approaching, and Student Government has planned an event to help students de-stress.

Therapy Dogs International will bring specially trained dogs to A Building Room 173D April 19 from 11am to 1pm.

Abigail LaVigne, chair of the event, said Student Government often looks for ways to help students de-stress.

“I wanted to chair this event because I know the joy the event has brought to me and my friends when we have been stressed for our finals, and I want to share that with others,” LaVigne said.

Furry Finals has been an annual event since Dec. 2017.

“Students should come to this event to relieve themselves from the stresses finals can bring,” LaVigne said, “and to spend time with animals that are specifically trained to help with stress and anxiety.”