Student Government to host Husky Feud

Attention huskies, it’s time to play famil-Husky Feud!

Student Government will host Husky Feud, a game show based on “Family Feud,” on April 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Building A cafeteria.

Participants will compete in one of two groups and try to match the most popular answers to questions, just like the popular show.

“The groups of students are not already picked,” said Claire Bacarella, chair of Student Government’s Noon Time Events Committee. “Students in the cafe at that time will all have the opportunity to volunteer to play.”

There is a prize in store for the winning team.

“Winning teams will receive free admission to Monroe Escape rooms,” Bacarella said.

Bacarella will also be the game’s host, asking the teams questions picked from mock “Family Feud” sources.

Bacarella encourages students to play to get more campus involvement, enjoy time with friends and try for a prize.

“I am most looking forward to the uniqueness of this event,” said Bacarella. “All of our noon time events so far this year have been based around music, so it will be cool to do something different.”