Student Government to host end of year blacklight party

With finals quickly approaching and coronavirus restrictions being lifted on campus, Student Government has just the event for celebrating.

Light Up the Night, a blacklight party, will take place in the Cellar located in the A Building from 7-11 p.m. on April 8.

Attendees can pay $5 or donate two canned food items for entry.

Canned donations will go to the Oaks of Righteousness ministry in Monroe or the MCOP Food Pantry, said Tom Ryder, Student Government Advisor.

“They have picked a great DJ,” said Ryder. “There will be a photo booth, food and of course lots of fun.”

Guests will also receive party favors.

“Everyone who comes though will be getting a favor bag at the door filled with some things they can use during the dance and other stuff they can take home and keep using,” said Colette Tibai, chair of the event.

The bash was originally the sweetheart ball, but changes were made due to time, said Tibai.

Tibai had a personal tie to the sweetheart ball, so she wanted to chair the event.

“The sweetheart ball was the first event I attended before joining student government,” said Tibai. “I’m graduating, so I just wanted to chair it before I move on to a new school.”

Working with a time crunch, planning the bash was a little hard at first for Tibai. She commends Co-Chair Alivia Funchion, other committee members and Ryder for putting the event together with little time.

“We didn’t know we could do an event like this until only a few weeks ago,” said Tibai. “It was just hard in the beginning, but it actually went pretty smoothly with getting a photo booth, DJ and all that.”

Since there hasn’t been a bash like this since the pandemic, Tibai is excited to see everyone there.

“With the mask mandate being lifted, I believe the Student Government has planned a great event to help our students get back to ‘normal life,'” said Ryder. “I hope the students and Middle College students will come out and have a great time.”