Gatsby to take the stage at MCCC

MCCC students will perform “Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play,” April 22-23 at 7 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. in the dining room located in the A Building.

The play is being put on by The Humanities/Social Sciences Division and is directed by adjunct instructor Angie Lai.

Lai said moving forward, they are planning on performing one play a year.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Seats can be reserved by sending name, number of attendees, and requested date to littletheater@monroeccc.edu. Seats are going fast, Lai said.

“Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play,” tells the classic story of unrequited love from the perspective of a 1940’s radio cast.

Portraying the star-crossed lovers are Sam Spaulding as Gatsby and Riley McDaniel as Daisy.

While each of them were familiar with the story, they have never read the book. They said the gravity of playing such iconic roles is not lost on them.

“It’s certainly a little pressure because the title is ‘The Great Gatsby,’” Spaulding said. “That’s certainly a unique experience to try and be such a charismatic and engaging character.”

The cast has been preparing for the performance with rehearsals. McDaniel said she’s found a sense of community in that setting.

“I’m excited to be performing,” she said. “I almost don’t want it to end, but I’m proud of what we’ve done and I’m excited to share that.”

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and the show will conclude April 24 as the cast takes their final bows.