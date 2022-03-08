Writing fellows announce poetry contest winners

Lori Jo Couch, MCCC writing fellow advisor, announced the winners of Poetry Night on Feb. 24.

About 40 people attended Poetry Night, Couch said. The event itself was Jan. 27.

“It was a great turnout,” Couch said in the announcement email.

Elisabeth Brockman was in first place with her poem titled “THE LOUD ONE!!!!!!!.”

Averie Beaudry came in second with her poem titled “The Link,” and Maria Varner came in third with her poem titled “Untangled.”

The winners will record their poems, and the Inside Out Dance Ensemble will use the audio for a spring performance.