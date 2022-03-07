‘Uncharted’ takes its adventure to the big screen

On Feb. 18, the action adventure video game series, “Uncharted”, finally made its film debut after over a decade-long journey to get there.

In 2008, producer Avi Arad initially announced he would be starting production on “Uncharted.” However production difficulties and multiple changes led the film to this year’s release.

The “Uncharted” film is based on the video game series of the same name and focuses on the treasure seeking adventures of main character Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland.

Holland, fresh off the release and success of “Spiderman: No Way Home,” once again brought his wit and innate likeability to the screen in “Uncharted.”

“Uncharted” takes us to the beginning of Drake’s life and his start into treasure hunting with mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan played by Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg was originally slated to play lead role Nathan Drake back in 2008 but was moved to the role of Sully after it took so long to bring the film to fruition.

Holland and Wahlberg brought wonderful chemistry and humor to the film as their characters came to life on the big screen.

Cold hearted and cunning gold hunting rival Jo Braddock, played by Tati Gabrielle, and Sully’s witty, incredibly scrappy and smart treasure seeking friend Chloe Frazer, played by Sophia Ali, brought some powerful, independent feminine energy to the film.

Both women had intense battle scenes and storylines that kept them at the heart of the action and puzzles throughout the film.

I was left guessing the entire movie who to trust and what would end up with the treasure. I enjoyed watching the film from beginning to end and felt like I was on the adventure myself.

The end of “Uncharted” was left open for sequels in the future and I for one am looking forward to more adventures on the big screen. I just hope they do not have any more decade long delays or complications.

As a fan of the video game series, I felt “Uncharted” kept to the spirit of the beloved games while giving viewers a new adventure to enjoy.